Fmr LLC Has $3.08 Million Stock Position in WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Fmr LLC raised its position in WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 120,314 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in WaFd were worth $3,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of WaFd in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of WaFd in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of WaFd in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of WaFd by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of WaFd by 979.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

WaFd Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ WAFD opened at $28.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.84. WaFd, Inc has a one year low of $23.36 and a one year high of $35.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

WaFd Increases Dividend

WaFd ( NASDAQ:WAFD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. WaFd had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $166.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WaFd, Inc will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from WaFd’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. WaFd’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WAFD shares. StockNews.com lowered WaFd from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of WaFd in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on WaFd from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

About WaFd

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

