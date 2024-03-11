Fmr LLC Has $3.33 Million Holdings in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Fmr LLC lifted its holdings in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,966 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Avanos Medical were worth $3,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,334,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,700,000 after acquiring an additional 112,546 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Avanos Medical by 9.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,173,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,387,000 after purchasing an additional 281,958 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC lifted its position in Avanos Medical by 4.1% during the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 2,762,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,614,000 after purchasing an additional 109,570 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Avanos Medical by 1.3% during the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 2,272,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,955,000 after purchasing an additional 28,323 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Avanos Medical by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,047,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,329,000 after purchasing an additional 22,488 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVNS opened at $19.89 on Monday. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.24 and a twelve month high of $31.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $918.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.95.

Avanos Medical ( NYSE:AVNS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $173.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

