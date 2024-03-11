Fmr LLC Has $3.39 Million Stock Position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,033 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $3,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LOGI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 9.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International during the first quarter worth $1,064,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 19.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 578,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,652,000 after buying an additional 93,104 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 51.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 24.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 469,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,625,000 after buying an additional 91,536 shares in the last quarter. 38.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Logitech International Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of LOGI opened at $90.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.30. Logitech International S.A. has a 12 month low of $51.65 and a 12 month high of $96.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at Logitech International

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 23.84%. As a group, research analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Logitech International news, COO Prakash Arunkundrum sold 23,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,072,070.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 61,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,495,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $54,710.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,464.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Prakash Arunkundrum sold 23,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,072,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 61,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,495,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,372 shares of company stock valued at $2,189,691. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LOGI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Logitech International

About Logitech International

(Free Report)

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.