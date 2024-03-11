Fmr LLC Increases Holdings in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Fmr LLC lifted its position in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,987 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in RB Global were worth $2,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in RB Global by 6.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in RB Global by 26.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 7,218 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in RB Global by 11.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of RB Global by 1.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 100,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of RB Global by 14.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 284,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,816,000 after buying an additional 37,047 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RB Global Stock Performance

NYSE RBA opened at $75.51 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.35. RB Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.07 and a fifty-two week high of $77.99.

RB Global Announces Dividend

RB Global ( NYSE:RBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. RB Global had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that RB Global, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded RB Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on RB Global from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on RB Global from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on RB Global from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RB Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at RB Global

In other RB Global news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 2,300 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $177,031.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,297.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $177,031.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,297.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO James J. Jeter sold 11,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.32, for a total value of $871,269.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 30,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,359,432.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,816 shares of company stock worth $1,133,055 over the last quarter. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About RB Global

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

