Fmr LLC Increases Position in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR)

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) by 4,271.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 138,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,096 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Coursera were worth $2,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Coursera alerts:

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Coursera by 43.1% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 25,827,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,710,000 after acquiring an additional 7,773,508 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera during the fourth quarter worth $137,598,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Coursera by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,235,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,557,000 after acquiring an additional 241,179 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Coursera by 16.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,027,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,436 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Coursera by 10.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,308,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,055,000 after acquiring an additional 212,683 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coursera

In other Coursera news, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total value of $797,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,377,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,897,286.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Coursera news, CRO Leah F. Belsky sold 42,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total value of $696,495.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 837,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,640,236.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $797,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,377,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,897,286.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 691,020 shares of company stock valued at $12,763,599. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Coursera Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:COUR opened at $15.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.70 and a beta of 1.52. Coursera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.91 and a 52 week high of $21.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.43.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $168.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.64 million. Coursera had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a negative return on equity of 18.15%. Analysts expect that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on COUR shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Coursera from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Coursera from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Coursera from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.10.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Coursera

About Coursera

(Free Report)

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.