Fmr LLC Increases Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $2,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 163,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,790,000 after purchasing an additional 5,339 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 806,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,937,000 after purchasing an additional 25,666 shares in the last quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 188,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,870,000 after purchasing an additional 19,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $491,000.

NYSEARCA GSLC opened at $101.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $75.92 and a 52-week high of $102.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.03.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

