Fmr LLC Lowers Holdings in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Fmr LLC decreased its holdings in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report) by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 200,154 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 186,095 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in EchoStar were worth $3,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in EchoStar by 13.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,444,060 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $77,060,000 after acquiring an additional 531,537 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in EchoStar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,660,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in EchoStar by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,142,117 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,051,000 after acquiring an additional 317,417 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of EchoStar by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 551,748 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,091,000 after buying an additional 235,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of EchoStar by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 723,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,228,000 after buying an additional 231,868 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EchoStar stock opened at $13.78 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 0.68. EchoStar Co. has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $24.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

EchoStar ( NASDAQ:SATS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($7.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($7.50). The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter. EchoStar had a negative net margin of 36.33% and a positive return on equity of 5.24%. EchoStar’s revenue for the quarter was up 732.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EchoStar Co. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

SATS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EchoStar in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of EchoStar in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of EchoStar from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of EchoStar from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.80.

In other EchoStar news, Director C Mike Schroeder sold 3,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $37,115.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other EchoStar news, Director C Mike Schroeder sold 3,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $37,115.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Defranco acquired 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.14 per share, for a total transaction of $919,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 176,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,325,136.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.

