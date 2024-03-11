Fmr LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Fmr LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 52,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,882,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 45.3% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 139,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,753,000 after purchasing an additional 43,633 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 16,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MGK stock opened at $283.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.31 and a fifty-two week high of $288.93.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

