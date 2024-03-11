Fmr LLC Lowers Position in American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB)

Fmr LLC lessened its holdings in American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB – Free Report) by 37.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49,795 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in American National Bankshares were worth $3,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American National Bankshares in the third quarter worth $2,461,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in American National Bankshares during the third quarter valued at about $2,700,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American National Bankshares during the third quarter valued at about $92,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in American National Bankshares during the third quarter valued at about $936,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in American National Bankshares during the third quarter valued at about $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMNB opened at $47.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.84. American National Bankshares Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $50.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $502.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.90.

American National Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AMNB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $36.27 million for the quarter. American National Bankshares had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 7.97%. Research analysts forecast that American National Bankshares Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. American National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on American National Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

In other news, SVP Rhonda P. Joyce sold 630 shares of American National Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total value of $29,628.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,688 shares in the company, valued at $784,836.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Rhonda P. Joyce sold 630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total value of $29,628.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,836.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey W. Farrar sold 651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total value of $30,616.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,887 shares in the company, valued at $464,985.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits.

