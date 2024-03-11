Fmr LLC Lowers Stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Fmr LLC cut its position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,376 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $2,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 47.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 4,480 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,235,000 after buying an additional 4,367 shares during the period.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABG opened at $209.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $178.40 and a 12 month high of $256.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Transactions at Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $7.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.74 by ($0.62). Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.12 EPS. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 31.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Daniel Clara sold 4,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.11, for a total transaction of $1,094,973.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,433,804.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Daniel Clara sold 4,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.11, for a total transaction of $1,094,973.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,433,804.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip F. Maritz sold 1,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.65, for a total transaction of $375,850.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,484,733.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

