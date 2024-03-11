Fmr LLC Lowers Stake in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR)

Fmr LLC reduced its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,783 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Sierra Bancorp were worth $3,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

BSRR opened at $19.22 on Monday. Sierra Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $23.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.69. The company has a market cap of $282.57 million, a PE ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.92.

Sierra Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BSRR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $50.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.15 million. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 11.30%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. Sierra Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.98%.

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

