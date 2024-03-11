Fmr LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Fmr LLC decreased its position in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) by 57.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 304,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417,331 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Coty were worth $3,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Coty by 3.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 653,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,872,000 after buying an additional 21,444 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Coty by 5.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 352,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after buying an additional 18,705 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coty by 19.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 166,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 26,781 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coty by 12.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coty by 36.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 222,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 59,897 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 30,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $381,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 90,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $1,130,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 169,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,134,973.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $381,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Coty from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Coty from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Coty from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet raised Coty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Coty in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.28.

Coty stock opened at $12.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37, a PEG ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.83. Coty Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $13.46.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Coty had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Coty Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coty declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, November 13th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

