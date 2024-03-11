Fmr LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Fmr LLC decreased its position in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 21.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,169 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $2,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DTM. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the first quarter worth about $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 192.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 59.8% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DTM opened at $58.28 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.47. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.10 and a 52 week high of $58.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.32. DT Midstream had a net margin of 41.65% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $244.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Analysts forecast that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a $0.735 dividend. This is an increase from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.87%.

In other DT Midstream news, Director Robert C. Skaggs, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.87 per share, with a total value of $56,870.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 37,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,120,625.43. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DTM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DT Midstream from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DT Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (down previously from $58.00) on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.57.

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

