Fmr LLC Purchases 1,118 Shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Fmr LLC grew its position in shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $2,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAH stock opened at $52.16 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.02 and a 1 year high of $60.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.82.

Sonic Automotive ( NYSE:SAH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.17). Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 28.06% and a net margin of 1.24%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.14%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SAH. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Sonic Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.40.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

