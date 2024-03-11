Fmr LLC Purchases 4,323 Shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Fmr LLC lifted its position in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) by 16.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,963 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 4,323 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Innospec were worth $3,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Innospec alerts:

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Innospec by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,846,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $243,847,000 after buying an additional 36,583 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Innospec by 0.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,226,560 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $123,196,000 after buying an additional 9,398 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Innospec by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,022,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $105,210,000 after buying an additional 49,098 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Innospec by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 911,808 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $87,342,000 after buying an additional 16,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Innospec by 7.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 689,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,816,000 after buying an additional 47,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Innospec Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IOSP opened at $125.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.10. Innospec Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.74 and a 1 year high of $128.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Innospec

Innospec ( NASDAQ:IOSP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $494.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.47 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Innospec Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Innospec news, Director Leslie J. Parrette bought 410 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $123.96 per share, with a total value of $50,823.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,735.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Leslie J. Parrette purchased 410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $123.96 per share, for a total transaction of $50,823.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,735.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Williams sold 9,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.37, for a total value of $1,202,284.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,681,919.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,532,959. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Innospec

(Free Report)

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in additives in diesel, jet, marine, fuel oil and other fuels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.