Fmr LLC Purchases 4,330 Shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Fmr LLC increased its position in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) by 21.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,330 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Materion were worth $2,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Materion by 18.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 75,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,717,000 after buying an additional 11,520 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Materion by 41.2% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Materion by 772.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 16,428 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Materion in the third quarter worth $20,614,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Materion by 12.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Shelly Marie Chadwick sold 2,000 shares of Materion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.60, for a total transaction of $265,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,743,292.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.74, for a total transaction of $401,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,510 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,567.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shelly Marie Chadwick sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.60, for a total transaction of $265,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,743,292.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Materion from $140.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th.

Materion Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:MTRN opened at $132.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.40. Materion Co. has a 12 month low of $92.23 and a 12 month high of $145.08.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $421.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.50 million. Materion had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Materion Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Materion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.35%.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

