Fmr LLC Purchases 47,658 Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Fmr LLC lifted its position in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Free Report) by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 162,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,658 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $3,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in American Assets Trust by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,476,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,343,000 after acquiring an additional 609,764 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Assets Trust by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,388,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,741,000 after acquiring an additional 310,320 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in American Assets Trust by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,170,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,172,000 after acquiring an additional 16,207 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in American Assets Trust by 26.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,666,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,414,000 after acquiring an additional 346,937 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in American Assets Trust by 77.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,638,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,466,000 after acquiring an additional 715,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Assets Trust stock opened at $21.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.82. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.04 and a 12 month high of $23.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. This is a positive change from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 159.52%.

Separately, Mizuho lowered their price objective on American Assets Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

