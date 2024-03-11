Fmr LLC Purchases 7,637 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Fmr LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 20.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,637 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 48,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 26,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 3,988 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $91.11 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.43. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $58.40 and a one year high of $93.18. The firm has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

