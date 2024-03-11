Fmr LLC Purchases New Holdings in PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN)

Fmr LLC purchased a new stake in PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 88,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PHIN. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in PHINIA during the third quarter worth $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in PHINIA during the third quarter worth $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in PHINIA during the third quarter worth $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in PHINIA during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in PHINIA during the third quarter worth $42,000.

NYSE PHIN opened at $34.10 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.68. PHINIA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.46 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00.

PHINIA ( NYSE:PHIN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.00 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%.

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments: Fuel Systems and Aftermarket.

