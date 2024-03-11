Fmr LLC Raises Holdings in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

Fmr LLC increased its position in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,596 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,766 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in PGT Innovations were worth $3,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,753 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 6,162 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 14,059 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,719 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the 3rd quarter worth $2,493,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 654,725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,169,000 after buying an additional 12,139 shares during the period. 82.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PGT Innovations Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:PGTI opened at $41.84 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.61. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.29 and a 12 month high of $41.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PGT Innovations ( NYSE:PGTI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $342.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.15 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PGTI. StockNews.com began coverage on PGT Innovations in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on PGT Innovations from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on PGT Innovations from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PGT Innovations has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations Company Profile

(Free Report)

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.