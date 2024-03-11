Fmr LLC Raises Position in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Fmr LLC grew its position in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Free Report) by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 21,140 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $3,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Minerals Technologies in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 126.1% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. 94.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Minerals Technologies news, SVP Jonathan J. Hastings sold 12,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total value of $923,664.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,862 shares in the company, valued at $3,850,055.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Minerals Technologies news, SVP Jonathan J. Hastings sold 12,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total value of $923,664.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,862 shares in the company, valued at $3,850,055.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dj Monagle III sold 14,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $993,831.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,223,097.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,175 shares of company stock worth $2,094,957 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Minerals Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MTX opened at $72.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.20 and a 200 day moving average of $62.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 1.33. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.61 and a 12-month high of $73.78.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $524.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.67 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Minerals Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 15.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on MTX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Minerals Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various mineral, mineral-based, and related systems and services. The company operates through two segments, Consumer & Specialties, and Engineered Solutions segments. The Consumer & Specialties segment offers household and personal care products, such as pet litter, personal care, fabric care, edible oil and other fluid purification, animal health, and agricultural products; and specialty additives products, including precipitated calcium carbonate and ground calcium carbonate products that are used in the paper, paperboard, and fiber based packaging industries, as well as automotive, construction, and table and food applications.

