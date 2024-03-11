Fmr LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Fmr LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 32.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,849 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $3,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 29.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,818,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,656,000 after purchasing an additional 409,908 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,178,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,763,000 after buying an additional 219,255 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 20.5% during the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 177,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,736,000 after buying an additional 30,256 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 534.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 878,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,327,000 after buying an additional 20,485 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHC opened at $35.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.20. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $29.89 and a 52-week high of $35.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

