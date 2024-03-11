Fmr LLC Reduces Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Fmr LLC decreased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,831 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $2,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Campbell Soup by 149.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 110.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 176.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 7,981.3% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPB opened at $42.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.06. The stock has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.24. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $37.94 and a 12 month high of $56.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.18% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.81%.

CPB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Campbell Soup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.63.

In related news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total value of $132,930.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,238 shares in the company, valued at $630,885.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.64% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

