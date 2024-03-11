Fmr LLC Reduces Position in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Fmr LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 327,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,577 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Domo were worth $3,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Innovis Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domo by 327.3% during the 3rd quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC now owns 67,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 52,014 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Domo by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 12,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Domo by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 314,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 15,014 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Domo by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Domo by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 11,637 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOMO stock opened at $9.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $353.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.99. Domo, Inc. has a one year low of $7.78 and a one year high of $18.19.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Domo from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.60.

In other Domo news, EVP Daren Thayne sold 6,690 shares of Domo stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total value of $66,097.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 384,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,797,131. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

