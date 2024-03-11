Fmr LLC Reduces Stake in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Fmr LLC lowered its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Free Report) by 23.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 320,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,706 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Nurix Therapeutics were worth $2,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Nurix Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 384,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 21.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 16th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $35.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nurix Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

Nurix Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NRIX opened at $14.85 on Monday. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $16.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $726.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 2.04.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.26). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 59.47% and a negative net margin of 186.98%. The company had revenue of $15.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.66 million. On average, analysts predict that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nurix Therapeutics

In related news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 6,812 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $68,256.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,696.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,723 shares of company stock valued at $209,316. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

About Nurix Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.