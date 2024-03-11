Fmr LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Fmr LLC lowered its position in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Free Report) by 97.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,933,142 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in National Vision were worth $3,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EYE. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in National Vision by 7.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 3,053 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in National Vision by 4.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in National Vision by 56.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 15,930 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in National Vision by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,155,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,366,000 after buying an additional 12,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of National Vision by 7.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 200,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,692,000 after purchasing an additional 13,914 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EYE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of National Vision from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of National Vision from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Vision presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:EYE opened at $23.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.39. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.71 and a fifty-two week high of $27.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $506.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.49 million. National Vision had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a positive return on equity of 3.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

