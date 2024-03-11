Fmr LLC Sells 11,107 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Fmr LLC decreased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 128,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,107 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $2,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NLY. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the third quarter worth $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1,834.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 90.2% during the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Annaly Capital Management

In other Annaly Capital Management news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $951,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 662,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,606,785.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NYSE NLY opened at $19.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.73. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.52 and a 1 year high of $21.07. The company has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 1.54.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Jonestrading upped their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $17.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.07.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

(Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

