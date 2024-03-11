Fmr LLC Sells 1,114 Shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Fmr LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Bandwidth were worth $2,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Bandwidth during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Bandwidth by 3.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Bandwidth during the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the third quarter worth approximately $355,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the second quarter worth approximately $187,000. 69.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

BAND stock opened at $20.01 on Monday. Bandwidth Inc. has a one year low of $9.34 and a one year high of $20.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $525.66 million, a PE ratio of -19.06 and a beta of 1.51.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $165.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.17 million. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 3.10% and a negative net margin of 2.72%. Bandwidth’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bandwidth news, CEO David A. Morken sold 3,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total transaction of $51,657.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,970 shares in the company, valued at $817,391.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 10,751 shares of company stock worth $171,754 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

