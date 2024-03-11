Fmr LLC Sells 126,700 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBCP)

Fmr LLC lowered its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBCP – Free Report) by 80.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,700 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $3,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in RBC Bearings in the 3rd quarter worth $552,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter worth $1,127,000. SSI Investment Management LLC bought a new position in RBC Bearings in the 3rd quarter worth $2,685,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter worth $3,319,000.

Shares of RBCP opened at $123.17 on Monday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a one year low of $98.75 and a one year high of $131.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

