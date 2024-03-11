Fmr LLC Sells 13,207 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Fmr LLC decreased its position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,207 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $2,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,381,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $544,312,000 after purchasing an additional 28,155 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 4.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,806,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,551,000 after acquiring an additional 318,600 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 1.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,196,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,341,000 after acquiring an additional 30,856 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,919,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,074,000 after acquiring an additional 27,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Korn Ferry by 11.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,783,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,849,000 after buying an additional 186,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

KFY opened at $65.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.47. Korn Ferry has a 1 year low of $44.45 and a 1 year high of $69.69.

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.08. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $676.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Korn Ferry’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 26th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.67%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. William Blair raised Korn Ferry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com raised Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Korn Ferry from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Korn Ferry from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Korn Ferry from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

