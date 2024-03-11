Fmr LLC Sells 14,517 Shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

Fmr LLC trimmed its holdings in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Free Report) by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,517 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Nabors Industries were worth $2,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Nabors Industries by 132.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Nabors Industries by 193.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Nabors Industries by 72.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Nabors Industries by 89.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on NBR. StockNews.com cut Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Atb Cap Markets cut Nabors Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Nabors Industries from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Benchmark lowered Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nabors Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.60.

Nabors Industries stock opened at $82.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.92. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 52-week low of $71.42 and a 52-week high of $149.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $782.98 million, a P/E ratio of -16.02 and a beta of 2.33.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($3.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($2.30). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 17.50% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $737.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.52 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running services, including casing and tubing running, and torque monitoring; managed pressure drilling services; and drilling-bit steering systems and rig instrumentation software.

