Fmr LLC Sells 3,831 Shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO)

Fmr LLC reduced its holdings in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,831 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF were worth $2,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDMO. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 122.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486 shares during the period.

FDMO opened at $58.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $182.75 million, a PE ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 0.96. Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $42.18 and a 1 year high of $60.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.26.

The Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (FDMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Momentum Factor index. The fund tracks an index large-cap US stocks selected for positive momentum signals. FDMO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

