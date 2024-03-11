Fmr LLC Sells 4,352 Shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Fmr LLC cut its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,352 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Huron Consulting Group were worth $3,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the second quarter valued at $35,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the second quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 28.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on HURN. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Insider Transactions at Huron Consulting Group

In other news, Director John Mccartney sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.20, for a total value of $30,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,820,922.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 4,000 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total transaction of $412,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,546,709.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Mccartney sold 300 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.20, for a total value of $30,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,820,922.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,982 shares of company stock valued at $2,325,904 over the last quarter. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Huron Consulting Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HURN opened at $99.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.51. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.66 and a 52-week high of $113.31.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $339.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.71 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; financial advisory; software products; and digital solutions, spanning technology and analytic-related services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

