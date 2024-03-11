Fmr LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS)

Fmr LLC reduced its stake in Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 108,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,201 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Vitesse Energy were worth $2,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Vitesse Energy alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTS. Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in Vitesse Energy by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 74,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vitesse Energy by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 44,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vitesse Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,068,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Vitesse Energy by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Vitesse Energy by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. 52.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Vitesse Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company.

Vitesse Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Vitesse Energy stock opened at $23.17 on Monday. Vitesse Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $15.91 and a one year high of $27.39. The company has a market cap of $682.36 million, a PE ratio of -30.49 and a beta of -0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.52.

Vitesse Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Vitesse Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -263.16%.

About Vitesse Energy

(Free Report)

Vitesse Energy, Inc focuses on acquisition, ownership, exploration, development, management, production, exploitation, and dispose of oil and gas properties. The company acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership in North Dakota and Montana. It also owns non-operated interests in oil and gas properties in Colorado and Wyoming.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vitesse Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitesse Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.