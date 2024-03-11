Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.36 Per Share

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Franco-Nevada has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Franco-Nevada has a payout ratio of 38.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Franco-Nevada to earn $3.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.7%.

NYSE FNV opened at $115.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.52. Franco-Nevada has a 52-week low of $102.29 and a 52-week high of $161.25.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,244,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $802,731,000 after buying an additional 139,826 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,679,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $390,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,710 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,218,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $245,881,000 after buying an additional 895,612 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,378,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,424,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $207,758,000 after buying an additional 24,358 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $148.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.56.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

