Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.477 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47.

Shares of FNV stock opened at C$155.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$146.14 and a 200 day moving average price of C$163.33. The company has a quick ratio of 23.26, a current ratio of 37.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of C$29.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.58. Franco-Nevada has a 12 month low of C$139.19 and a 12 month high of C$217.70.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.07 by C$0.16. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 55.19%. The firm had revenue of C$412.95 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will post 4.3681517 EPS for the current year.

FNV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$146.00 to C$138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$172.50 to C$170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$170.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$141.00 to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$195.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$189.46.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

