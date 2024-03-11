fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Shares Acquired by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Free Report) by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,855 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in fuboTV were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get fuboTV alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FUBO. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 14,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,185 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 4,489 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 4,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FUBO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of fuboTV in a report on Monday, March 4th. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on fuboTV from $3.25 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on fuboTV from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on fuboTV from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on fuboTV in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.42.

Insider Activity

In other fuboTV news, CFO John Janedis sold 22,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total value of $42,226.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,500.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV Stock Performance

Shares of fuboTV stock opened at $1.68 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.02. fuboTV Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

fuboTV Company Profile

(Free Report)

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUBO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.