FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Minto Apartment (TSE:MI) Issued By National Bank Financial

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI – Free Report) – National Bank Financial raised their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Minto Apartment in a research note issued on Thursday, March 7th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.06.
Minto Apartment Stock Performance
Minto Apartment Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.042 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.
