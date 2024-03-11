FY2025 EPS Estimates for Franco-Nevada Co. Reduced by National Bank Financial (TSE:FNV)

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) – National Bank Financial dropped their FY2025 earnings estimates for Franco-Nevada in a report released on Wednesday, March 6th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.15 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.95. The consensus estimate for Franco-Nevada’s current full-year earnings is $4.37 per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FNV. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$172.50 to C$170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. CIBC reduced their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$258.00 to C$250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$141.00 to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$146.00 to C$138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$189.46.

Franco-Nevada Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of FNV opened at C$155.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$29.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.58. Franco-Nevada has a 52 week low of C$139.19 and a 52 week high of C$217.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$146.14 and its 200-day moving average price is C$163.33. The company has a quick ratio of 23.26, a current ratio of 37.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.07 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$412.95 million for the quarter. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 55.19% and a return on equity of 10.46%.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is 40.21%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

