FY2026 Earnings Estimate for Tyler Technologies, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:TYL)

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for Tyler Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $8.44 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Tyler Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $6.80 per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $490.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, February 16th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $412.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $457.86.

NYSE TYL opened at $420.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $428.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $407.94. The company has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.82. Tyler Technologies has a 12 month low of $305.06 and a 12 month high of $454.74.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $480.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.34 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 3,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 12,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.98, for a total transaction of $4,359,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,698,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.94, for a total transaction of $811,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,930,783.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.98, for a total transaction of $4,359,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,698,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,150 shares of company stock worth $17,070,046. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

