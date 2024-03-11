GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN)

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th.
GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years.
GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of GGN opened at $3.79 on Monday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $3.91.
About GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust
GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.
