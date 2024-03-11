GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:GNT)

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th.
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years.
GNT opened at $5.05 on Monday. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 52-week low of $4.59 and a 52-week high of $5.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.96.
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.
