GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:GNT)

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years.

GNT opened at $5.05 on Monday. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 52-week low of $4.59 and a 52-week high of $5.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.96.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 112.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,540 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 5,580 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $61,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 9.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,910 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

