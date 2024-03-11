Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.600-1.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.3 billion-$2.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.3 billion. Genesco also updated its FY25 guidance to $0.60-1.00 EPS.

Separately, B. Riley restated a neutral rating and issued a $31.00 price target (down from $43.00) on shares of Genesco in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Genesco Stock Down 9.5 %

NYSE:GCO opened at $26.49 on Monday. Genesco has a fifty-two week low of $17.31 and a fifty-two week high of $43.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.32.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.66 million. Genesco had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 1.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Genesco will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Genesco by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Genesco during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Genesco by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Genesco by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Genesco during the 3rd quarter worth $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands.

