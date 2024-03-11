Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.60-1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87. The company issued revenue guidance of down 2-3% yr/yr to ~$2.25-2.28 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.27 billion. Genesco also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.600-1.000 EPS.

Get Genesco alerts:

Genesco Stock Down 9.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GCO opened at $26.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Genesco has a 1 year low of $17.31 and a 1 year high of $43.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.32.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.66 million. Genesco had a positive return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. Genesco’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Genesco will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley reissued a neutral rating and set a $31.00 target price (down from $43.00) on shares of Genesco in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

View Our Latest Research Report on GCO

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genesco

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Genesco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genesco by 41.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Genesco by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Genesco by 45.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Genesco by 29.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. 76.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genesco

(Get Free Report)

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.