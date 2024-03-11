Glenmede Trust Co. NA Buys New Shares in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,786 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 263.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DELL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $87.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jennifer D. Saavedra sold 18,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total transaction of $2,193,026.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,961 shares in the company, valued at $24,856,016.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dell Technologies news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 373,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total value of $47,164,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 408,694 shares in the company, valued at $51,626,226.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer D. Saavedra sold 18,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total transaction of $2,193,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 206,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,856,016.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,677,359 shares of company stock worth $422,782,644. Corporate insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $116.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $82.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.88. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $35.96 and a one year high of $131.06.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.47. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 165.52%. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.73%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

