Glenmede Trust Co. NA Purchases 190 Shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 116,277.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,941,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $586,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934,758 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Robert Half in the 1st quarter worth about $636,060,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Robert Half by 2,249.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,597,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,969,000 after buying an additional 1,529,845 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Robert Half during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,840,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,395,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,400,000 after acquiring an additional 911,969 shares during the last quarter. 91.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robert Half

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $603,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,970,548.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Robert Half from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.57.

Robert Half Trading Up 1.3 %

RHI opened at $81.34 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.10 and its 200 day moving average is $79.04. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.26. Robert Half Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.65 and a 12-month high of $88.39.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Robert Half had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Robert Half Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Robert Half’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Robert Half’s payout ratio is currently 54.78%.

About Robert Half

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

