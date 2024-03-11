Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,399 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF were worth $3,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 15,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 79,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,334,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 235.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Price Performance

CATH opened at $62.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $816.05 million, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.20. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 1-year low of $46.44 and a 1-year high of $62.74.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Increases Dividend

About Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.407 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.27.

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

