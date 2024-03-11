Gotham Asset Management LLC Acquires 14,579 Shares of Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH)

Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Free Report) by 116.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,579 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Target Hospitality were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Target Hospitality by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 367,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,828,000 after buying an additional 9,079 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $862,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 14,352 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 161.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 13,213.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,331,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,390 shares in the last quarter. 31.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Target Hospitality stock opened at $8.62 on Monday. Target Hospitality Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.54 and a 52-week high of $17.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $876.31 million, a P/E ratio of 5.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.08.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TH. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Target Hospitality from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. TheStreet lowered Target Hospitality from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd.

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units.

