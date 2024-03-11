Gotham Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,994 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBX. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dropbox in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 2,160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 424.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Dropbox by 29,175.0% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Dropbox by 446.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX opened at $24.02 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.14 and a 200 day moving average of $28.19. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.71. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.71 and a 12 month high of $33.43.

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $635.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.77 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 18.13% and a negative return on equity of 120.82%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DBX has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Dropbox from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Dropbox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Dropbox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.11.

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $97,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 434,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,129,732.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $97,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 434,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,129,732.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Houston sold 164,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total transaction of $3,913,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,266,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,242,650.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,055 shares of company stock worth $4,305,975 over the last ninety days. 25.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

