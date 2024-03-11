Gotham Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT)

Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 11,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Nextracker by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Nextracker by 3.4% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nextracker by 3.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Nextracker in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Nextracker in the first quarter valued at $55,000. 44.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NXT opened at $59.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion and a PE ratio of 31.86. Nextracker Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.24 and a 12-month high of $61.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.05.

Nextracker ( NASDAQ:NXT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.51. Nextracker had a net margin of 4.48% and a negative return on equity of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $710.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.53 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nextracker Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NXT. Barclays raised their price objective on Nextracker from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Nextracker from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Nextracker from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nextracker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.60.

Nextracker Company Profile

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

