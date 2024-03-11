Gotham Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT)

Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 11,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Nextracker by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Nextracker by 3.4% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nextracker by 3.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Nextracker in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Nextracker in the first quarter valued at $55,000. 44.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Nextracker Stock Up 0.5 %
NASDAQ NXT opened at $59.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion and a PE ratio of 31.86. Nextracker Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.24 and a 12-month high of $61.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.05.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have recently weighed in on NXT. Barclays raised their price objective on Nextracker from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Nextracker from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Nextracker from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nextracker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.60.
Nextracker Company Profile
Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.
